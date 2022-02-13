Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center to host yoga class, tree identification

SIOUX CITY -- The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Rd. (Hwy 12), is hosting a relaxing yoga class from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Feb. 22.

Bring your own yoga mat and enjoy the view from the Nature Center’s windows overlooking the bird feeders. Attendance is limited to 15 people. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or emailing ksandage@woodburyparks.org.

Tree identification

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is also hosting an educational tree-identification walk from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 26. Attendance is limited to 15 people.

Attendees will learn how to identify trees in the winter by looking at barks and twigs. Dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy walking shoes. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or emailing ksandage@woodburyparks.org.

