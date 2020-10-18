Dwight Lamb and Friends on Facebook from Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- "Dwight Lamb and Friends" will perform, via Facebook, from the Betty Strong Encounter Center at 2 p.m. Oct. 25.

An Onawa, Iowa, resident and a National Heritage Fellowship award recipient from the National Endowment for the Arts, Lamb has performed at major music festivals in Denmark as well as throughout the United States.

Lamb will be joined by two of his musical proteges: guitarist David Cavins and fiddle, banjo and accordion player Amber Gaddy.

To access "Dwight Lamb and Friends," go to Facebook.com/sclandc.

