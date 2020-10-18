 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dwight Lamb and Friends on Facebook from Encounter Center
View Comments

Dwight Lamb and Friends on Facebook from Encounter Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Musician Dwight Lamb

Folk musician Dwight Lamb, of Onawa, Iowa, is shown in a June 2017 file photo. A National Heritage Fellowship award recipient from the National Endowment for the Arts, Lamb has performed at major music festivals in Denmark as well as throughout the United States.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- "Dwight Lamb and Friends" will perform, via Facebook, from the Betty Strong Encounter Center at 2 p.m. Oct. 25.

An Onawa, Iowa, resident and a National Heritage Fellowship award recipient from the National Endowment for the Arts, Lamb has performed at major music festivals in Denmark as well as throughout the United States.

Lamb will be joined by two of his musical proteges: guitarist David Cavins and fiddle, banjo and accordion player Amber Gaddy.

To access "Dwight Lamb and Friends," go to Facebook.com/sclandc.  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News