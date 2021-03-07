East High School grad to present Encounter Center musical program

SIOUX CITY -- Mitchell Polley, an East High School graduate, will be presenting "Favorites," that will be livestreamed as a Betty Strong Encounter Center program.

Audiences will be able to access the concert at facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com, beginning at 2 p.m. March 14.

A Sioux City native, Polley has a background in musical theater. He studied contemporary music performance at McNally Smith College of Music, in St. Paul, Minn.

More information on programming for the Betty Strong Encounter Center as well as the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, can be found by calling 712-224-5242.

