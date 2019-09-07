During a downtown walking tour in June 2016, Tom Munson of the Sioux City Public Museum talks about the history of City Hall, which was formerly the site of the federal building and post office from 1895 to 1933. In 1948, the building became City Hall. It was completely rebuilt in the 1990s using the stones from the original building.
SIOUX CITY -- The eastern part of downtown Sioux City will be highlighted in two free 75-minute walking tours presented by the Sioux City Public Museum.
The Virginia & Court Streets Walking Tour will take a look at the diverse industrial history and current revitalization effort along these downtown streets. Archives manager Tom Munson will conduct the tour at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Historic 4th Street Walking Tour will cover Fourth Street between Iowa and Virginia streets. Archival records clerk Haley Aguirre will trace the area formerly known as "Lower" Fourth Street from its boom years between 1889 and 1915 to decades of neglect to the extensive renovation of the past two decades. This tour will start at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
Participants should meet at Fourth and Virginia streets for both tours. For more information on these walking tours or other tours slated for fall, contact the Sioux City Public Museum at 712-279-6174 or siouxcitymuseum.org.
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy