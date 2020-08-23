 Skip to main content
Ellen Osborn to present songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Betty Strong Encounter Center
SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will present “Tell Me on a Sunday: Songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber.” Ellen Osborn will be on Facebook live from the center Aug. 30 at 2 p.m.

Osborn, a soprano, is a Siouxland native and recent graduate of the University of South Dakota, where she earned a Master of Music degree in vocal performance. She mesmerized audiences as The Fairy in USD Opera’s 2019 production of "Cinderella" by Massenet. She also performed the role of Glad Hand in the Sioux City Symphony's production of "West Side Story" in 2018.

