Ellsworth to present 'Singing the Songs We Love' at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- Singer Amy Ellsworth will be presenting "Singing the Songs We Love" at 2 p.m. July 11 as a Betty Strong Encounter Center program.
The performance can be seen live at 900 Larsen Park Road or streaming at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc.
Ellsworth has performed in rock bands for more than 30 years before breaking out as a solo artist in 2017. She has performed with many groups over the years, including Sugar Daddy, The Glory Holes and Jukebox Zeroes, in addition to being a vocalist with Sioux City Rockestra.
The Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center comprise a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). Admission is free for the facilities.
