SIOUX CITY -- The question "Who was Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte?" will be answered at 2 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
A Native American who studied medicine when few women dared, La Flesche Picotte traveled on horseback to care for hundreds of patients, both white and Native. She built the first Native American hospital on the Omaha Reservation without any federal funding.
La Flesche Picotte's story will be told by Dr. Bruce Sheffield, a retired pediatrician living in Lincoln, who has always been intrigued by the medical pioneer.
Admission is free for this program and a reception will follow the event.