Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- Home baker Eileen McCormick will be hosting the annual "One Smart Cookie" gingerbread cookie decorating event from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

baker eileen mccormick

McCormick

Admission, cookies and decorating materials will be free for this drop-in activity that will welcome kids, parents, grandparents and friends to create unique gingerbread families using a variety of edible enhancements.

Gingerbread and gingerbread figures connect to a rich history that reaches back to the second century A.D. when ginger root showed up in Rome. 

Holiday spices, including ginger, were costly during the time of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. That's why they were only used on rare occasions. Sugar was also expensive. The Corps of Discovery carried just two bags of sugar on its journey.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Food and Lifestyles reporter

Load comments