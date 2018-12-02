SIOUX CITY -- Home baker Eileen McCormick will be hosting the annual "One Smart Cookie" gingerbread cookie decorating event from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Admission, cookies and decorating materials will be free for this drop-in activity that will welcome kids, parents, grandparents and friends to create unique gingerbread families using a variety of edible enhancements.
Gingerbread and gingerbread figures connect to a rich history that reaches back to the second century A.D. when ginger root showed up in Rome.
Holiday spices, including ginger, were costly during the time of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. That's why they were only used on rare occasions. Sugar was also expensive. The Corps of Discovery carried just two bags of sugar on its journey.