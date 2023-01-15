 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Encounter Center to explore 'deep roots of country music'

country music's bob bovee
Provided

SIOUX CITY — Country music musician Bob Bovee will present “Stepping Back: The Deep Roots of Country Music,” at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Bovee, a Nebraska native who plays banjo, autoharp and guitar, learned how to sing western and railroad songs from his grandmother and uncle.

A published author who has penned articles for bluegrass publications, Bovee intersperses his program with dry, witty stage humor.

Admission is free for this presentation and a reception will follow.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center comprises a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD).

For more information on this or any other program, call 712-224-5242 or log on to siouxcitylcic.com.

