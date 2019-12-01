Encounter Center to host cookie-decorating program

SIOUX CITY -- Home chef Eileen McCormick will be hosting "Holiday Cookie Decorating Fun" from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
The event will welcome families and friends to use a variety of materials to create personalized gingerbread cookies that celebrate the holiday season. According to organizers, this activity is a great way to test your artistic abilities, plus you can eat all of your mistakes.
Admission, materials and cookies will be free at this event. Also, the West High School band will be playing inside the Encounter Center's atrium.