George Olson

Musician George Olson will discuss and play selections on the five-string banjo at 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Musician George Olson will be presenting a program on the five-string banjo at 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Olson will provide an overview of the instrument while playing many toe-tapping selections. "The five-string banjo has a unique, happy sound and a rich place in American history," Olson said. "I'll show the audience how it came to be, how it's constructed and how it's played."

A 1972 Central High School graduate, Olson played with the Blessed Sacrament Celebration Choir for more than 25 years.

Admission for "America's Instrument: The Five-String Banjo" is free and a reception will follow. 

