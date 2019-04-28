SIOUX CITY -- "U.S. Stamps that Put Sioux City and Iowa in the Spotlight," with Lincoln, Nebraska-based scholar and stamp collector Bob Ferguson, will be presented at 2 p.m. May 5 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Ferguson will cover a range of local topics, including how the U.S. Postal Service designated Sioux City a first-day-of-the-issue site, three times between 1954 and 2004.
A longtime stamp collector, Ferguson will discuss how stamps celebrate Iowa and inform audience about 12 notable Americans who visited and, in some cases, performed in Sioux City from 1896 to 1981.
Admission is free for this open-to-the-public event. A reception will follow the program.