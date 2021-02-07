 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Encounter Center to host Valentine's Day streaming program with Diana Guhin Wooley
View Comments

Encounter Center to host Valentine's Day streaming program with Diana Guhin Wooley

{{featured_button_text}}
diana guhin wooley
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- "When It Comes to Love," featuring Diana Guhin Wooley, will be presented as a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook Live program.

It will accessible at facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com, beginning at 2 p.m. Feb. 14. 

"When It Comes to Love" is a Valentine's Day vocal performance highlighting songs which demonstrate the ways love rules our lives. In addition to being the executive director of LAMB Theatre and musical director of Augustana Lutheran Church, Wooley is also an actor, director and teacher.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center is located at 900 Larsen Park Road. You can find out more information about programming by calling 712-224-5242.  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News