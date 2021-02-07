Encounter Center to host Valentine's Day streaming program with Diana Guhin Wooley

SIOUX CITY -- "When It Comes to Love," featuring Diana Guhin Wooley, will be presented as a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook Live program.
It will accessible at facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com, beginning at 2 p.m. Feb. 14.
"When It Comes to Love" is a Valentine's Day vocal performance highlighting songs which demonstrate the ways love rules our lives. In addition to being the executive director of LAMB Theatre and musical director of Augustana Lutheran Church, Wooley is also an actor, director and teacher.
The Betty Strong Encounter Center is located at 900 Larsen Park Road. You can find out more information about programming by calling 712-224-5242.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
