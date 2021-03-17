 Skip to main content
Encounter Center to host virtual 'Power of Music' program
Encounter Center to host virtual 'Power of Music' program

SIOUX CITY -- Singer and keyboard player Noah Towns will be presenting "The Power of Music," an online Betty Strong Encounter Center program, which can be accessed at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc, at 2 p.m. March 28.

Singer Noah Towns

A Morningside College graduate and co-choir director at West High School, Towns believes in the power of music to heal and uplift people. He and his band Noah Towns and the Other Brothers have performed at The Marquee and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, among other places.

Admission to the Encounter Center as well as the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is free. For more information on the cultural complex's programming, call 712-224-5242.

