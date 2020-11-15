 Skip to main content
Encounter Center to stream 'A Visit from St. Nicholas'
SIOUX CITY -- "A Visit from St. Nicholas" will be presented as a virtual Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook offering at 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at facebook.com/sclandc

The production is directed by Donny Short, a fifth grade virtual teacher for the Sioux City Community School District. For nearly 20 years, Short has been a director, music director and choreographer for LAMB Arts Regional Theatre. 

Described by Short as a holiday classic reimagined, "A Visit for St. Nicholas" features a cast that includes Brian Hamman, The Rixner Family, Angela Iversen, Wayne and Onnastasia Blum, Matt Cihak, Leslie Werden, Jen Parra, Ian Curtis, Josie Kasik and Allysa Collett.

"I hope this fun-filled virtual experience will put you in just the right mood for your holiday celebrations," Short said.

