SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Ensemble Chaconne will present a concert entitled "The Glorious Ones: Music by the Great Late Baroque Masters," at 7:30 p.m. March 17 in the BJ Haan Auditorium at Dordt University.

During this performance, Ensemble Chaconne will transport audiences to the salons and palaces of 18th century Europe with music by Handel, Vivaldi and J.S. Bach. The group -- which is made up of Peter H. Bloom, baroque flute; Carol Lewis, viola da gamba; and Olav Chris Henriksen, baroque lute -- has performed around the country as well as Canada and Europe.