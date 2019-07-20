SIOUX CITY -- Learn more about the Sioux City Public Museum's summer exhibit, "Celebrating 100 Years of Municipal Bands," with a special exhibit at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The 2019 summer concert series of the Sioux City Municipal Band marks the organization's 100th year. Archive manager Tom Munson will highlight some of the artifacts and people featured in the exhibit.
Incidentally, Munson has played tuba in the band, off and on, since 2004.
"Celebrating 100 Years of Municipal Bands" will be on display through July 28. The Sioux City Public Museum is located at 607 Fourth St. Admission is free and hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit siouxcitymuseum.org.