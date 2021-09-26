Family yoga hike set for Thursday at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

SIOUX CITY -- Families who enjoy hiking, yoga and nature are invited to a "family yoga hike" at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Rd.

Participants will go on a roughly one-mile round-trip nature hike to Mount Lucia and do nature-themed yoga, according to a press release from the nature center. The program is directed toward kids and families.

Previous yoga experience is not required. Attendees are asked to bring their own yoga mats or towels, and water bottles.

There is no age requirement, but the hike is a mile long on a trail rated at "moderate difficulty," and there is only minimal shade on Mount Lucia.

The program is free of charge. To register, call 712-258-0838 or email camps@woodburyparks.org.

