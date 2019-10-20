{{featured_button_text}}
Floyd Cemetery

Floyd Cemetery is shown in this June 2018 file photo.

 Ian Richardson, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Notable people who shaped Sioux City’s past will be featured in a free walking tour of Floyd Cemetery sponsored by the Sioux City Public Museum on Saturday.

Participants should meet at 10 a.m. at the main entrance of Floyd Cemetery, 2500 E. Seventh St.  

The Sioux City Public Museum developed a series of cemetery tours as a way of exploring some of the interesting people and stories that are not often told. Along with visiting the graves of several prominent individuals and families, tour guides will show historic photographs, provide biographical information, and tell about their lives. To fully explore the cemetery, quite a bit of walking will be required, including some hills.

The Floyd Cemetery traces its beginnings to 1866, when a field on the bluff overlooking the Floyd River was donated to the city by John Hagy. The tour includes these graves and many others:

  • Dr. William R. Smith (1828-1894) - early Sioux City doctor and developer of Smith's Villa Addition on the West Side.
  • George D. Perkins (1840-1914) - owner/editor of the Sioux City Journal, 1869-1914 and four-term member of Congress, 1891-1899.
  • Isaac Pendleton (1833-1896) - attorney, publisher and district court judge, 1862-1866.
  • James E. Booge (1833-1911) - wholesale grocer who founded Sioux City's first meatpacking business during the early 1870s.
  • John C.C. Hoskins (1820-1909) - Sioux City city engineer, 1858-1878, postmaster, 1861-1878 and leader of the Sioux City Scientific Association and the Academy of Science and Letters (the forerunner of the Sioux City Public Museum).
  • Asahel W. Hubbard (1819-1879) - district court judge, 1858-1862 and three-term Congressman, 1863-1869 (the first Sioux Cityan elected to Congress).
  • John H. Charles (1826-1904) - steamboat owner, railroad promoter, real-estate developer and president of the Floyd Memorial Association, which led the effort to construct the Floyd Monument.
  • Colonel James A. Sawyers (1824-1898) - soldier, steamboat captain, merchant and trailblazer.
  • George W. Wakefield (1839-1905) - county auditor, circuit judge 1885-1886 and district court judge, 1887-1905.
  • William L. Joy (1829-1899) - attorney, state representative, 1864-1867 and president of the Sioux National Bank.

