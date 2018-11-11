Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- The Friends of the Sioux City Public Library will be hosting a holiday book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 17, and 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 18, in the Gleeson Room of the Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St.

Shoppers can look forward to a selection of books, including children's picture books, general fiction, craft and holiday as well as audiobooks. 

Hardcover books and recordings will be available for $3, paperbacks for $2 and children's books for $1.

"The holiday book sale, although smaller than our annual sale in the spring, will be filled with a great selection of popular genres," said Bea Houston, president of the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library. "The sale allows us to make use of our overflowing donations while also providing the community with timely, low cost gift options."

Proceeds from the holiday book sale fund library services and activities such as the Summer Reading Program.

