Glenda's Gang Watercolors

WAYNE, Neb. -- Adult watercolor students from three states will show their work at the Blue Cat Gallery in Wayne, Neb. from May 15 through June 27. The artists in this show study advanced watercolor in ongoing classes with instructor Glenda Drennen of Sioux City.

For more information, or to view the exhibit, contact Blue Cat Gallery owner/director, Carolyn Albracht at 402/454-5144 or bluecat.gallery.studio@gmail.com. Blue Cat is located at 114 W. Third Street in Wayne.

Current open hours are 10-5 on Fridays and Saturdays. Appointments for private viewings are welcome. Visitors to the gallery are required to wear a face mask/covering at this time. Blue Cat has disposable masks available for patrons who do not have their own.

