SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- World-renowned mariachi musician Jose Hernandez will be in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dordt University's B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 Seventh St. NE.
An eight-time Grammy Award nominee, Hernandez will be joined by Mariachi Sol Azteca, winner of the Jose Hernandez National Mariachi Festival.
Tickets can be purchased online at scwarriors.tix.com or at the door the evening of the performance.
