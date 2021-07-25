 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hampden Rounders to headline Encounter Center show
0 Comments

Hampden Rounders to headline Encounter Center show

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hampden Rounders

The Hampden Rounders will be bringing a program of swing, bluegrass, folk and fiddle tunes to the Betty Strong Encounter Center at 2 p.m. Aug. 1.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Hampden Rounders will be bringing their fun-loving "An Old Fashioned Good Time" show to the stage of the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The program will be performed live at 2 p.m. Aug. 1 and shown at facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com later in the week.

A musical trio consisting of Pop Wagner (guitar, fiddle and vocal), Anni Spring (fiddle) and Adam Granger (guitar and vocal), the Hampden Rounders began playing in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee before moving to Minnesota in 1974.

The Hampden Rounders are known to pack their shows with old-timey fiddle tunes, swing, bluegrass and folk songs, with originals and humorous repartee thrown in for good measure.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

London bar serves up 'puptails' for dogs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News