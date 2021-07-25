Hampden Rounders to headline Encounter Center show

SIOUX CITY -- The Hampden Rounders will be bringing their fun-loving "An Old Fashioned Good Time" show to the stage of the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The program will be performed live at 2 p.m. Aug. 1 and shown at facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com later in the week.

A musical trio consisting of Pop Wagner (guitar, fiddle and vocal), Anni Spring (fiddle) and Adam Granger (guitar and vocal), the Hampden Rounders began playing in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee before moving to Minnesota in 1974.

The Hampden Rounders are known to pack their shows with old-timey fiddle tunes, swing, bluegrass and folk songs, with originals and humorous repartee thrown in for good measure.

