Harpist to present 'All American Music' program on Encounter Center Facebook page

SIOUX CITY -- Symphony harpist Mary Watts will be presenting a program of "All American Music" at 2 p.m. Aug. 2 during a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook concert.
Watts received her bachelor's and graduate degrees from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. She has played with the Des Moines and Sioux City symphonies over the past decade.
In addition, Watts has taught music at Iowa State University, Drake University and Central College.
To see Watts' concert or for a listing of all Encounter Center offerings, go to www.facebook.com/sclandc/.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
