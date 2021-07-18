Harpist Watt to present Encounter Center 'Music from the Stage' concert

SIOUX CITY -- Symphony harpist Mary Watts will be presenting "Music from the Stage," a Betty Strong Encounter Center program at 2 p.m. July 25.
The concert will be performed live at the 900 Larsen Park Road Encounter Center as well as a livestream at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc.
"Music from the Stage" will include songs from "State Fair" and other Rodgers and Hammerstein selections.
Earning bachelor's and graduate degrees from the New England Conservatory of Music, in Boston, Watt has played harp with the Des Moines and Sioux City symphony orchestras.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today