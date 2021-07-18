Harpist Watt to present Encounter Center 'Music from the Stage' concert

SIOUX CITY -- Symphony harpist Mary Watts will be presenting "Music from the Stage," a Betty Strong Encounter Center program at 2 p.m. July 25.

The concert will be performed live at the 900 Larsen Park Road Encounter Center as well as a livestream at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc.

"Music from the Stage" will include songs from "State Fair" and other Rodgers and Hammerstein selections.

Earning bachelor's and graduate degrees from the New England Conservatory of Music, in Boston, Watt has played harp with the Des Moines and Sioux City symphony orchestras.

