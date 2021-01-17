Harpist Watts to present livestreamed Encounter Center program

SIOUX CITY -- Symphony harpist Mary Watts will be presenting "Coming to the Coast," a livestreamed Betty Strong Encounter Center program, beginning at 2 p.m. Jan. 24.

The program will be accessible at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc.

Watts received her bachelor's and graduate degrees from Boston's New England Conservatory of Music. She has played harp for both the Des Moines and Sioux City symphonies over the past decade.

Watts has toured in Vienna, Austria, and Frankfurt, Germany, with the International Advent Concert Tours. In addition to being a soloist for numerous symphonies, including the University College of Cork, Ireland, she has also taught in many colleges and universities.

