Historian to discuss James Madison at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host Dr. Scott Culpepper streaming live on the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center Facebook page at 2 p.m. May 24.
Culpepper's talk is titled “Learning from the Opposition: James Madison’s Adoption and Co-option of Federalist Ideas.” This presentation will focus on some ways in which Madison moved closer during his presidency to Federalist ideas he had opposed as a legislative leader of the Democratic-Republican Party in the 1790s. Madison implemented some initiatives such as a standing military, renewal of the Bank of the United States’ charter, and use of federal funds for internal improvements that he had questioned before his time as president.
Culpepper, a Dordt University history professor, holds a Ph.D. in religion and church/state studies from Baylor University, a Master of Arts degree in history from Northwestern State University of Louisiana, a Master of Divinity degree with an emphasis in historical and theological studies from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and religious education from Louisiana College.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!