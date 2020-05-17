Historian to discuss James Madison at Encounter Center

Culpepper's talk is titled “Learning from the Opposition: James Madison’s Adoption and Co-option of Federalist Ideas.” This presentation will focus on some ways in which Madison moved closer during his presidency to Federalist ideas he had opposed as a legislative leader of the Democratic-Republican Party in the 1790s. Madison implemented some initiatives such as a standing military, renewal of the Bank of the United States’ charter, and use of federal funds for internal improvements that he had questioned before his time as president.