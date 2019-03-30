SIOUX CITY -- "Tecumseh: A Champion for the Ages," with R. David Edmunds, will be presented at 2 p.m. April 7 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Tecumseh, one of history's most celebrated Native American leaders, was a Shawnee warrior and chef who emerged as the primary leader of a large, multi-tribal confederacy in the early 1800s.
A historian of Native American people as well as a Watson professor of American history, emeritus, for the University of Texas, in Dallas, Edmunds will focus on the particular traits within Tecumseh's character, personality and political acumen that made him such an effective leader for Native Americans from 1805 to 1815.
Edmunds will also discuss why Tecumseh became an American folk hero to non-Native Americans.
Admission is free for this program and a reception will follow.