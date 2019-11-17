History at High Noon program Thursday to focus on Battle of the Bulge

SIOUX CITY -- The stories of some of the Iowa men who fought off Hitler’s last major offensive on the Western Front will be recounted at the "History at High Noon: WWII’s Battle of the Bulge" presentation on Thursday at 12:05 p.m.

Attendees are invited to bring lunches to this free program at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Presenter Russ Gifford, a local writer and instructor, will chronicle the valor and the sacrifices of Iowans as they stood before the might of the German war machine. This year marks the 75th anniversary of one of the deadliest battles in American history, the Battle of the Bulge.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Dec. 16, 1944, over 250,000 Germans surprised the lightly defended front lines in the Ardennes region of Belgium, pushing the defenders into a fight for their lives as they held the thin line that stood between the attackers and their target – the port of Antwerp.

The Ardennes attack is better known as the Battle of the Bulge, as Hitler’s last gamble smashed into the Allied defenders, hoping to divide the American and English troops, capture Antwerp, and force a separate peace.

Gifford frequently speaks at Western Iowa Tech’s Institute of Lifelong Learning and has written hundreds of articles and lectures about local and national history.

The Sioux City Public Museum is at 607 Fourth St. in downtown Sioux City. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit siouxcitymuseum.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0