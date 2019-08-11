SIOUX CITY -- The Ku Klux Klan and its presence in 1920s Iowa will be the focus of "History at High Noon: The KKK in Iowa," at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
Robert Neymeyer, a historian at the Grout Museum District and an adjunct instructor of history at the University of Northern Iowa, will chronicle how the KKK came to power promising to resolve many social ills in the state, especially violation of the Prohibition laws. In reality, the Klan failed to eradicate any problems and actually heightened ethnic and racial tensions.
"History at High Noon" attendees are invited to bring lunches to this free program. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit www.siouxcitymuseum.org.