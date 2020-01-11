You are the owner of this article.
'History at High Noon' to feature T.S. Martin family
'History at High Noon' to feature T.S. Martin family

T.S. Martin & Co.

T.S. Martin & Co.'s store in downtown Sioux City in 1891

 Provided by Sioux City Public Museum

SIOUX CITY -- One of Sioux City's best known families and longtime owners of the Peirce Mansion will be featured at "History at High Noon: T.S. Martin Family" at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St.

From 1880 to 1948, the T.S. Martin & Co. department store was at the forefront of Sioux City's retail industry. Thomas Martin and his family were leading forces in the development of Sioux City's commerce and real estate in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Through historic photographs, presenter Haley Aguirre will explore the family behind the store, and how the Martins managed to establish and maintain one of the most successful businesses in the Midwest.

Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches to this free presentation. 

