SIOUX CITY -- The history of U.S. Highway 20, one of Iowa's oldest paved roads, will be explored during a History at High Noon program at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
History curator Matt Anderson will trace the development of Highway 20 in and around Sioux City from the early 1920s through the late 1970s. With photographs and maps, the program will analyze the various alignments of U.S. 20 through Sioux City, businesses located along the route and the numerous improvements made to the road over its nearly 100-year history.
Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches to this free presentation. For more information on this or any other program, call 712-279-6174 or visit siouxcitymuseum.org.