SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, will be revving up its engines at 2 p.m. on July 7 with the Complete History of the Henderson Motorcycle.
Presenter Richard Henry Schultz comes from a family of motorcycle riders, beginning with his father and uncle riding Excelsior motorcycles more than 100 years ago. The Center will have a 1919 Excelsior with a sidecar on display from Tuesday through July 14.
Rose O’Connor distributes books at St. Vincent Hospital as part of a program to help WW I veterans in this photo from 1920. This program, started in 1919, was among the first of its kind in the nation, partnering the public Sioux City Library Hospital Service with a private hospital. Interestingly, the carts used by the library service were manufactured by local woodworking Company Soiset Brothers.
This photo, taken in the late 1920s, shows the Northwestern Bell Telephone company. The building, located at Ninth and Douglas streets, houses much of the equipment of the telephone company, as well as the long distance switchboard and the company's business offices. The building was completed in 1927, after the Bell Telephone company absorbed the lines and dial equipment of the Sioux City Telephone company.
North Junior High was located on the west side of Nebraska Street between 25th and 26th streets, where North Park/Brookdale Living is today. It opened in 1923. It closed in the early 1980s when the district changed the school’s grade levels (when junior high schools became middle schools). It was torn down in 1992.
Members of the 1923 Men's Bible Class at First Presbyterian Church are shown on the steps of the church located at 6th and Nebraska streets. The Rev. Edwin F. Rippey, the second from the left in the second row, was the minister at First Presbyterian Church and Melvin G. Clark, second from the left in the first row, served as the class leader.
Schultz's favorite motorcycles were the 4-cylinder Hendersons. Manufactured in Detroit from 1912 to 1931, they were the largest and fastest motorcycles of their time and appealed to sports riders and police.
Schultz has collected and restored six of the Henderson motorcycles. Along with more than 50 years of preserving vintage motorcycles, he has written the books "Henderson Those Elegant Machines" and "Henderson Supplement for Henderson Motorcycles," which contains a forward by comedian Jay Leno.
Admission for Schultz's program is free and a reception will follow.
