henderson motorcycle
Glen R. Anderson

SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, will be revving up its engines at 2 p.m. on July 7 with the Complete History of the Henderson Motorcycle.

Presenter Richard Henry Schultz comes from a family of motorcycle riders, beginning with his father and uncle riding Excelsior motorcycles more than 100 years ago. The Center will have a 1919 Excelsior with a sidecar on display from Tuesday through July 14.

Schultz's favorite motorcycles were the 4-cylinder Hendersons. Manufactured in Detroit from 1912 to 1931, they were the largest and fastest motorcycles of their time and appealed to sports riders and police.

Schultz has collected and restored six of the Henderson motorcycles. Along with more than 50 years of preserving vintage motorcycles, he has written the books "Henderson Those Elegant Machines" and "Henderson Supplement for Henderson Motorcycles," which contains a forward by comedian Jay Leno.

Admission for Schultz's program is free and a reception will follow.

