SIOUX CITY -- "Treaty of Versailles, Humpty-Dumpty, Frankenstein and the Birth of World War II," with author Dr. Rudolph Daniels, will be presented at 2 p.m. March 31 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

"The program will be an entertaining excursion into the tradition of chasing history by running backwards," said Daniels, a retired assistant dean, department chair of railroad operations technology and instructor of railroad history at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Daniels has written several books on railroad history, including "Sioux City Railroads" and "The Great Railroad War: United States Railway Operations During World War I," which is his newest book.

Admission is free and and a reception will follow this presentation.  

