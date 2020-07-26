Ingham Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camps to hold annual quilt auction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAHPETON, Iowa -- A wide array of high-quality, creative and colorful quilts will be available for purchase at Ingham Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camps' 33rd annual Quilt Auction, Thursday through Saturday.

All events will be held at the Okoboji Camp's gymnasium at 1203 Inwan St. or online at Okoboji.org.

People will be able to view quilts beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday. A Scandinavian dinner will be offered from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, with a concert featuring performer Glenn Henriksen starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Quilts may be viewed from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday.

A 5K Fun Run/Virtual 5K run begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, and quilts may be viewed from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served in the dining hall from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, while the live quilt auction starts at noon.

For those who wish to place a bid but are unable to attend, proxy bidders will be provided as well as an online auction.

Proxy bidding forms may be completed at the quilt viewing or by calling the camp at 712-337-3306 to request a bidder. Proxy bidding requests will close at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

