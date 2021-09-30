International artist to work on West Seventh Street mural

SIOUX CITY -- The city this past week announced a partnership between the owner of the building at 219 West Seventh St. (J & L Staffing and Recruiting), the city itself and a popular international painter to create a new mural in the West Seventh Street Corridor.

The South Korean artist, known as Royyal Dog, was described in an announcement by the city as "an internationally renowned graffiti artist known for his inspirational murals sharing a message of hope and harmony between cultures." He is known for his photorealism, according to the city.

The mural will be at 219 West Seventh St. and will depict three girls representing the African American, Southeast Asian and Jewish communities, according to the city, and businesses that have made their home along the West Seventh Street corridor. The girls in the mural will be clad in a colorful Korean dress called the hanbok, which is used for celebrations and other festive occasions. The background of the mural will feature Compass flower blossoms, the official flower of Sioux City.

The artwork is the latest piece of a multi-million-dollar, multi-year project to revamp West Seventh Street, beginning with removing and reconstructing the street, sidewalks and infrastructure and then moving to intensive façade improvement. More murals are scheduled to be painted in the area next spring by local artists, according to the city.

Funding for the project was provided by the Gilchrist Foundation and Missouri River Historical Development.

Royyal Dog was expected to begin the project on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0