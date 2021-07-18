 Skip to main content
Internationally recognized artist to be featured in Encounter Center workshop
SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Artists and the Betty Strong Encounter Center will be hosting "Chaos to Order," an in-person workshop with internationally recognized watermelon artist Kathleen Conover.

Co-sponsored by the Gilchrist Foundation, the four-day workshop will be held July 26 - 29 at 900 Larsen Park Road. An artist reception will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. July 27. 

Conover's work has been featured in more than 200 juried exhibitions, receiving national and international recognition for the vision and innovative techniques. 

Workshop space must be reserved in a first come basis. For workshop information, go to siouxlandartists.com.

For more information on programming at the Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, call 712-224-5242 or go to facebook.com/sclandc.

