Internationally recognized artist to be featured in Encounter Center workshop

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Artists and the Betty Strong Encounter Center will be hosting "Chaos to Order," an in-person workshop with internationally recognized watermelon artist Kathleen Conover.
Co-sponsored by the Gilchrist Foundation, the four-day workshop will be held July 26 - 29 at 900 Larsen Park Road. An artist reception will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. July 27.
Conover's work has been featured in more than 200 juried exhibitions, receiving national and international recognition for the vision and innovative techniques.
Workshop space must be reserved in a first come basis. For workshop information, go to siouxlandartists.com.
For more information on programming at the Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, call 712-224-5242 or go to facebook.com/sclandc.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
