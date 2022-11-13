Interpretive Center hosting ornament decorating program

Interpretive Center hosting holiday program
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, will be hosting “Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating” at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Ornaments will be available for children to decorate, including one to hang on the Center’s community tree.
Registration is required for this free activity. Families may register at siouxcitylcic.com/kids/program.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today