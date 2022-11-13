 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interpretive Center hosting ornament decorating program

Sara Olson Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center assistant director Sara Olson

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

Interpretive Center hosting holiday program

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, will be hosting “Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating” at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Ornaments will be available for children to decorate, including one to hang on the Center’s community tree.

Registration is required for this free activity. Families may register at siouxcitylcic.com/kids/program.

