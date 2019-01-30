SIOUX CITY -- Ty Smedes, one of the state’s most respected wildlife photographers, will present a program titled "Raptors of the Midwest" at 2 p.m. Feb. 10.
The program will be held at Briar Cliff University in the Stark Student Center and is hosted by the Woodbury County Conservation Foundation.
Smedes is a wildlife photographer and author from Central Iowa. He will share tips for identifying and locating these fascinating birds of prey such as hawks, owls, eagles and vultures. If weather allows, a visit from the Nature Center’s live birds of prey is scheduled as well. This program is free, open to all and is part of the Annual Meeting of the Woodbury County Conservation Foundation.
The WCCF Annual Meeting will be held prior to the program, at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10. The meeting and program are free and open to the public.