SIOUX CITY -- Book and beer lovers are invited to meet Iowa author Betty Brandt Passick from 1 to 6 p.m. July 21 at Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth St.
Passick's "Gangster in Our Midst," a historical mystery novel, revolves around the true story of Louie La Cava, who came to her hometown of Fairbank, Iowa, during the early 1920s. The book's fictional town of Oxbow, Iowa, is based on Fairbank.
Many locals believed La Cava -- who lived in the town on and off for more than 60 years -- worked for gangster Al Capone. Through FBI and police reports, newspaper accounts and personal interviews, Passick was able to weave a unique tale.
Jackson Street Brewing's Dave Winslow said he will have a special brew that will go nicely with a gangster book.
Passick's book-signing will top off a weeklong celebration marking the brewery's four-year anniversary, which will run Tuesday through July 21.
"Gangster in Our Midst" is available at independent bookstores and online book retailers like Amazon in addition to Walmart.
For more information, visit BettyBrandtPassick.com.