Iowa Junior Duck Stamp contest winners on display at Nature Center

SIOUX CITY -- The 2019 Iowa Junior Duck Stamp Contest winners will be on display now through Feb. 27 at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.

The exhibit includes 36 pieces of artwork, including Iowa's first, second and third place winners. Olivia Payne, a 14-year-old from Knoxville, was awarded the 2019 Iowa Best of Show winner. Her entry, a Ruddy Duck done in colored pencil, was sent to Washington, D.C., to participate in the national contest and is now traveling the United States as part of the best of show winners from all fifty states and displayed in the 2020 Junior Duck Stamp calendar.

The Junior Duck Stamp Contest is modeled after the Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, commonly known as the "Duck Stamp." The competition is held annually and all students in grades K-12 may participate in the contest.

Entries for the 2020 contest will be accepted anytime but must be postmarked by March 15, 2020. Mail entries to the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, attn: Junior Duck, 1434 316th Lane, Missouri Valley, IA 51555.

For more information about the contest, contact Alyssa Lu at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge at 402-676-3652 or alyssa_lu@fws.gov or go to www.fws.gov/duckstamps.

