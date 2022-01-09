 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa Lakes Community College offering WWII lectures

  • 0

SPENCER, Iowa -- Iowa Lakes Community College is offering a World War II lecture series weekly on Tuesdays starting Jan. 18 from 9 to 11:30 am. at the Spencer Campus.

The lecture series will discuss essential facets of World War II, including military battles and campaigns, and explore the home front's social history and daily life, according to a press release from the college. 

The World War II lecture series seeks to answer many questions about the war, including:

  • Might Hitler have been stopped sooner?
  • Could Roosevelt have foreseen Pearl Harbor?
  • Could more lives have been saved as the Holocaust became known?
  • Did Truman have to use the atomic bomb at Hiroshima and Nagasaki?
  • Did the Allies come closer to losing World War II than we would like to think?

The origins and expansion of the war in Europe and the Pacific will also be examined. Military and political strategies and failures will be analyzed, and the social and economic effects of the war will be assessed.

People are also reading…

The World War II lecture series will cost $25. To register for the series, visit iowalakes.edu/ce and search for class number 5899, or call 800-252-5664.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Oldest US veteran of WWII dies at 112

Oldest US veteran of WWII dies at 112

NEW ORLEANS — Lawrence N. Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S. — and believed to be the oldest man in the country — died on Wednesday at the age of 112.

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Sky Science: Why are snowflakes individually unique?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News