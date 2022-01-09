Iowa Lakes Community College offering WWII lectures

SPENCER, Iowa -- Iowa Lakes Community College is offering a World War II lecture series weekly on Tuesdays starting Jan. 18 from 9 to 11:30 am. at the Spencer Campus.

The lecture series will discuss essential facets of World War II, including military battles and campaigns, and explore the home front's social history and daily life, according to a press release from the college.

The World War II lecture series seeks to answer many questions about the war, including:

Might Hitler have been stopped sooner?

Could Roosevelt have foreseen Pearl Harbor?

Could more lives have been saved as the Holocaust became known?

Did Truman have to use the atomic bomb at Hiroshima and Nagasaki?

Did the Allies come closer to losing World War II than we would like to think?

The origins and expansion of the war in Europe and the Pacific will also be examined. Military and political strategies and failures will be analyzed, and the social and economic effects of the war will be assessed.

The World War II lecture series will cost $25. To register for the series, visit iowalakes.edu/ce and search for class number 5899, or call 800-252-5664.

