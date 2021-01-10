 Skip to main content
Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famers to perform at Encounter Center
Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famers to perform at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa Rock n' Roll Music Association Hall of Fame members Bill "Chopper" Pelchat and Jon Moravec will be performing a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook Live concert at 2 p.m. Jan. 17.

Bill 'Chopper' Pelchat

Pelchat
Jon Moravec

Moravec

The veteran entertainers will be doing covers of rock and roll favorites as well as original material during a program that can be accessed at Facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com.

For more information on the Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, call 712-224-5242.

