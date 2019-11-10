You are the owner of this article.
IPTV's 'Iowa Land and Sky' to be screened at Encounter Center
IPTV's 'Iowa Land and Sky' to be screened at Encounter Center

IPTV's Iowa Land and Sky
SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will be presenting a screening of Iowa Public Television's "Iowa Land and Sky," with a pre-show discussion by the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's Dawn Snyder, from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at 900 Larsen Park Road.

A popular Iowa Public Television series, "Iowa Land and Sky" uses mesmerizing aerial videography and stunning on-the-ground camera. 

Tickets are required for this program. For free tickets, go to http://www.iptv.org/about/iptv-news/iptv-pop-film-series-showcases-iowa-land-and-sky

