IPTV's 'Iowa Land and Sky' to be screened at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will be presenting a screening of Iowa Public Television's "Iowa Land and Sky," with a pre-show discussion by the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's Dawn Snyder, from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at 900 Larsen Park Road.
A popular Iowa Public Television series, "Iowa Land and Sky" uses mesmerizing aerial videography and stunning on-the-ground camera.
Tickets are required for this program. For free tickets, go to http://www.iptv.org/about/iptv-news/iptv-pop-film-series-showcases-iowa-land-and-sky.