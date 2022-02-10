ISU Extension to host Slow Cooker Meals program

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach- Woodbury County will host a Slow Cooker Meals program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Woodbury County Extension office in Sioux City.

The Slow Cooker Meals program focuses on practical aspects of planning for healthy eating, cooking and saving time and money using the slow cooker. Recipes, tasting, and hands-on activities are included. The cost for the class is $10.

Register online for the Slow Cooker Meals program: https://go.iastate.edu/8JSJWF

For more information on the program or for help registering, contact Renee Sweers, 712-276-2157, rsweers@iastate.edu.

