SIOUX CITY -- Jack and Mike Langley will be presenting a concert of acoustic holiday tunes at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The Langleys are among the center's most popular entertainers. Father and son singer/songwriters Jack and Mike Langley have performed together for more than 40 years, from Sioux City to Nashville to Vienna, Austria, and back.