Jack and Mike Langley to perform livestreamed concert

SIOUX CITY -- Singer-songwriters Jack and Mike Langley will present a "Celebrations of Spring" livestreamed concert at 2 p.m. May 9.
The program can be accessed at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc.
A father-and-son duo, the Langleys are among the most popular performers at the Encounter Center. Both Iowa Rock 'N Roll Music Association Hall of Fame members, they've entertained audiences all over the United States and Europe.
The Betty Strong Encounter Center, and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, comprise a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by the Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD).
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
