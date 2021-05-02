 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jack and Mike Langley to perform livestreamed concert
0 comments

Jack and Mike Langley to perform livestreamed concert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mike and Jack Langley

Mike and Jack Langley

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Singer-songwriters Jack and Mike Langley will present a "Celebrations of Spring" livestreamed concert at 2 p.m. May 9.

The program can be accessed at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc

A father-and-son duo, the Langleys are among the most popular performers at the Encounter Center. Both Iowa Rock 'N Roll Music Association Hall of Fame members, they've entertained audiences all over the United States and Europe.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center, and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, comprise a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by the Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Upgrades that will make your old bike feel brand new

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News