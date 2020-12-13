Jack and Mike Langley to perform virtual holiday show for Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- Musicians Jack and Mike Langley will be hosting an "In the Holiday Spirit" program at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 as part of a Betty Strong Encounter Center virtual program.

The concert will be on the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center Facebook page (facebook.com/sclandc) and website (siouxcitylcic.com).

Among the Encounter Center's most popular entertainers, father and son singer-songwriters Jack and Mike Langley have performed together onstage for more than 40 years, from Sioux City to Nashville to Vienna, Austria, and back.

"In the Holiday Spirit" will feature some well-known holiday tunes along with some Langley originals. Among the originals will be "The Only Thing That's Missing at Christmastime is You," "Dancing in December" and "Right Beside You."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.