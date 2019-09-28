{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Jane Addams will come to life at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Helen Lewis

Lewis

Helen Lewis, a longtime Western Iowa Tech Community College English and humanities instructor, will be portraying Addams, a historic advocate for the needs of marginalized citizens, in costume, during a program entitled "Voicing a Cause, Voicing a Self: Jane Addams on Suffrage."

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Admission to this presentation is free and a reception will follow.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments