Kathy Banta's musical performance to stream on Facebook from Betty Strong Center

SIOUX CITY – The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host Kathy Banta as she performs “Singing Songs of Inspiration,” streaming on Facebook June 7 at 2 p.m.

Sioux City native Kathy Banta developed a passion for music as a child when her mother put her in piano lessons. She received a BA in music from Morningside College thinking she would own and operate her own music store or otherwise be behind the scenes for performances. Now, she not only performs in musical theater here in town, but in Omaha and Sioux Falls as well. Her dream is to have her own venue that provides performance opportunities for people of all backgrounds and identities.

Banta will be joined by Jim Bogges, longtime music director of the Omaha Community Playhouse. Jim is also the director of the Sacred Heart Freedom Choir.

